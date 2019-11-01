MYRTLE BEACH—Thinh Duc Nguyen, 68, passed away Oct. 22 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Vietnam, Thinh was a son of the late Ton Van Nguyen and Y Thi Kim.
He was a hardworking man who came from Vietnam in 1980 and through many friendships, he was able to establish a life in the American culture.
He graduated from Horry Georgetown Technical College with an education in tool and die and worked for AVX as a tool and dye specialist for 22 years.
He enjoyed gardening, reading, and dining. Thinh was a friend to many in the Myrtle Beach community.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Thoi Thi Le; daughters Jeannie Nguyen of Myrtle Beach, Ha Phan of Columbia and Thuy Tran of Dallas, Texas; sons Hien Nguyen of Richmond, Virginia, and Hung Nguyen of Raleigh, North Carolina; brothers Ngon Nguyen and, Don Nguyen, both of Vietnam and sister Kim Chi Nguyen of Vietnam.
A funeral service was held Oct. 26 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, with a burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
