Theresa Campione
Theresa Campione, 94, passed away Feb. 8.
She left on her terms in her way, peacefully, surrounded by people who loved and cared for her in Myrtle Beach.
Born in Bagheria, Sicily, Italy to Vincenzo and Maria Gagliano, she came to the United States when she was 9-years-old with her siblings, Frances Campione, Dominick Gagliano and Gino Gagliano.
She was married to Armando Campione from 1949 until his passing on June 1, 2018.
She leaves behind two daughters, Stefanie and Marina; four grandchildren, Marci, Vincent, Alexa and Blake; and two sons-in-law, Lou and Ron.
The family will be gathering to celebrate Theresa’s life privately and remember her when she was among them.
Theresa will live on as her ashes will be buried under a fruit-bearing tree.
She loved her coffee and cigarettes with friends, gave generously, loved to dress up, loved going to family parties, loved her family, loved to clean her house, never drank alcohol and loved shopping.
Her nieces and nephews enjoyed her company because she always made them laugh.
She loved listening to Italian music. Her favorite song was “Marina”, hence her youngest daughter’s name.
She will be missed; she will be remembered…Some thoughts will be comforting, some not so much.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements.
Call (843) 294-0011.
