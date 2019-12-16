MYRTLE BEACH—Theresa A. Longazel, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of Rita Nitka Ganc, who survives her and the late Edward Ganc.
She worked at the Seaboard Street Walmart at the time of her passing and enriched all she came in contact with. She was a fiercely devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
It was her dream to move to Myrtle Beach to be near her daughter and grandson and her dream came true. A true friend to all, her sweetness and gentleness touched all she met.
Surviving Theresa is her husband of 43 years, George; daughter Kimberly A. Longazel Ryba ; son George Ryan Longazel of Portland, Oregon; grandson Dylan Krasnay; brother Edward Gans of Florida; sister Patricia Ganc of Myrtle Beach and her beloved beagle, Bailey.
A beach celebration of her life for close friends and family was held Dec. 7 at Low Tide Too in Surfside Beach.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.