Gary Lee Bell

Funeral services for Gary Lee Bell, 62, will be held May 22 at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Bell died May 17, following an illness.

He is survived by three sisters, Brenda Leone Bellamy, Lattasha (Mervin) Hewett and Queenie (Alan) Piqott; two brothers, Larnell (Yvonne) Bellamy and Billy Wayne (Aretha) Bell.

Viewing will be held May 21 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Latimer's Funeral Home. Latimer’s Funeral Home is in charge or arrangements.

I work for the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.

