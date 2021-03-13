Diane Farace
Diane Farace of Loris gained her angel wings March 10.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Marie Cotillo.
Surviving are her two children, Michelle and her husband Devon and John and his wife KC; four grandbabies, Peter, Kinzley, Paxton and Marianna; and five siblings, Theresa, Frank, Karyn, Joe and Lori.
Diane spent most of her career as a nurse at Albany Memorial Hospital in Albany, N.Y. She loved spending time with her children and grandbabies, whom she loved bigger than the whole wide world. Diane loved to spend any free time with family and make anything into an adventure, whether it was hanging out at her house or going somewhere to do something. There was never a dull moment. She wasn't the type of person to sugarcoat anything and would tell you exactly what she was thinking, so people needed to be careful what they said. Diane had a heart of gold and would always do anything for anyone, which was why she was extremely blessed to have bonus children.
She was the anchor to her family and the best Mom, Ammie, and Grammy anyone could ever ask for. Diane is missed more than anything and will forever live on with us in spirit.
Service will be private. Please contact Michelle or John for any information.
Goldfinch Funeral Home is serving the family.
