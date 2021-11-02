Thelma Marie Altman Housand

LORIS-Graveside services for Thelma Marie Altman Housand, 91, will be held Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. in Patterson Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Todd officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 4 in Hardwick Funeral Home prior to services.

Mrs Housand passed away Oct. 31 in Conway Manor following an illness.

Born on Jan. 24, 1930 in Galivants Ferry, she was the daughter of the late Tom Altman and the late Claudia Gerald Altman. Throughout her life Mrs. Housand worked closely with her husband farming, she was a licensed cosmetologist, and she worked with Talon, Inc. for many years. She was of the Baptist faith and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her son Glenn Housand and his wife Jan of West Columbia; daughter, Janice Lewis and her husband Louis of Timmonsville; two sisters, Hazel Shelley of Florence and Elma Miller of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Housand was predeceased by her husband, Nathan Eugene Housand; her son, Terry Housand and his wife Elizabeth Cox Housand; and her brother, Tommy Altman.

