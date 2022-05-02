Thelma Lowrimore

BRITTON’S NECk-Funeral services for Thelma Lowrimore, 81, will be held May 5 at noon in Davison Church of God with the Rev. Kory Johnson and the Rev. Jimmy Tuggle officiating.

Burial will follow in Old Neck Cemetery.

Mrs. Lowrimore went on to be with her Lord and Savior May 1, surrounded by loving family.

Born April 17, 1941 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Emery Lee Marlowe and Mary Todd Marlowe.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Heyward Blondell Lowrimore; and her siblings, Dorothy Robinson, James Marlowe, Lonnie Marlowe, Milby Marlowe, Isaac Marlowe, Luther Marlowe, David Marlowe and Kathleen Tindall.

Thelma was an amazing, precious, loving, wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all.

She had a great love for fishing, gardening and working in her yard. She worked tirelessly to provide for her family and was very active in her church.

Before all things, she was a child of God. Her greatest wish was for others to see Christ’s love in all she did and for her family to continue to carry out her legacy of winning lost souls to Jesus.

She is survived by five children, Melvin Lowrimore (Jean), Roy Lowrimore (Tammy) and Gregg Lowrimore of Britton’s Neck, Sharon Moore (Chad) of Florence and Amanda Tuggle (Brandon) of Sumter; three siblings, Edna Christmas, Ruby Soles and Gertrude Miller; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Lee, Deven, Taylor, Ashley and Braden; seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Coleman, Adrien, Ethan, William, Prudence and Oakley. She also leaves behind her devoted puppy Anna, whom she loved so much, along with many other family and friends, who will miss her greatly.

The family will receive friends May 4, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., in Davison Church of God.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.