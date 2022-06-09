Thelma Hardwick Yearwood
LORIS-Funeral services for Thelma Hardwick Yearwood, 92, will be held June 11 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Brown Swamp United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Yearwood, widow of Herman C. Yearwood, passed away June 9.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Jessie William and Emma Hucks Hardwick.
She was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church.
Mrs. Yearwood was also predeceased by a brother, Jeff Hardwick; and three sisters, Pearline Lewis, Eloise Hyman and Edna Martin.
Surviving are one daughter, Sondra S. Ray (Glenn) of Loris; seven grandchildren, Scott Ray (Amanda), Jody Ray (Rebecca), Jeff Ray (Christa), Rebecca Ray, Kimberly Miller, Zachary Ray and Amy Ray; twelve great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Naomi Holt of Conway and Barbara Mitchell of Florida.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, a10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
