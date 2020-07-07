MYRTLE BEACH—Thelma Elizabeth Miller, 91, passed away peacefully on June 20 at her home.
She was born in Franklin, Maryland, on Oct. 30, 1928, daughter of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Norris) Riggleman.
Before retirement, she worked for more than 40 years as the office manager for Dr. Robert Lowman in his chiropractic office in Keyser, West Virginia. Thelma greatly enjoyed the company of her family and friends.
She was one of 14 children and was close to her brothers and sisters and had wonderful memories of the time spent with them. In recent years, she took great pleasure spending time with her great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Aaron and Hunter.
She is survived by son Charles Thomas Haines Jr. and daughter-in-law Lynn of Myrtle Beach; sisters Gladys Potts of Little Orleans, Maryland, and Ruby Leininger of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; stepchildren Jimmy Miller of Biloxi, Mississippi and Bonnie Doman of Keyser, West Virginia, and grandchildren Keith, Jeff, Chris, Julie, Jeremy, Rusty, Tammy, Brianna, Joel and Troy.
She was predeceased by husbands Charles Thomas Haines of 13 years and Vernon Miller of 40 years.
A funeral service was held at Boal Funeral Home in Westernport, Maryland, on June 27. Burial followed at Philos Cemetery in Westernport.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.