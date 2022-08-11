The Rev. William Franklin “Billy” Hackett
Funeral services for the Rev. William Franklin “Billy” Hackett, 87, will be held Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Rev. Hackett, of Hwy. 19, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Aug. 9.
Born April 30, 1935 in Asheboro, N.C., he was the son of the late William Henry and Beulah Bell Garrett Hackett. He was a pastor for more than 50 years and served as minister at Red Cross Baptist Church in Climax, N.C., New Hope Baptist Church in Winston Salem, N.C., Cedar Grove Baptist Church and Kingston Baptist Church in Conway and Gurley Baptist Church in Loris.
Rev. Hackett enjoyed hunting, gardening and refinishing furniture when he was not busy with his pastoral service.
He was predeceased by three sisters, Elsie Mae Davis, Irene Davis and Maxine McDaniel.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 67 years, Sylvia Sue Hackett; three daughters, Linda Tise (Terry) of King, N.C., Rhonda Schween (Steve) of Albuquerque, N.M., and Angelia Johnson (Eric) of Conway; three grandchildren, Sonya Tise Lavorini (Brian), Luke Davis Johnson and Elaina Vivian Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
