The Rev. Ronald Jackson Hewitt
GALIVANTS FERRY- Funeral services for the Rev. Ronald J. Hewitt, 69, will be held Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Danny Strickland officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Rev. Hewitt passed away unexpectedly Sept. 21 at his residence.
Born Nov. 16, 1952 in New Port News, Va., he was a son of the late Russell Jackson Hewitt and Ernestine Roberts Hewitt.
Ronald was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who never met a stranger. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. His greatest passion was his family, serving his Lord and Savior and helping others.
Besides being very artistic, he enjoyed fishing, telling stories and riding motorcycles. After having all grandboys he was excited about his first granddaughter, who will be born in March of 2023.
Mr. Hewitt is survived by his wife, Belinda K. Cox Hewitt; three daughters, Suzanne Elvis (Ronnie), Rhonda Alford (Dewayne) and Gina Johnson (Brandon); stepchildren, Shane King, Wesley King, Michelle Mumford (Gene) and April Butler; two brothers, Johnny Hewitt and Larry Hewitt (Abby); two sisters, Frankie H. Royals (Kendall) and Jackie H. Fenner (Jack); four grandchildren, John Thomas Elvis, Caleb Alford, Gavin Alford and Bearon Johnson; ten stepgrandchildren, seven stepgreat-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to The Fisher House 150 Wentworth St.
Charleston, SC. 29401
(843-805-8200)
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
