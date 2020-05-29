MYRTLE BEACH—The Rev. Parviz Ashoori, 81, was surrounded by his family when he moved into his Heavenly mansion on May 19.
Parviz was an active member of White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church in Conway. He loved God and was passionate about reading the Bible. His favorite way to relax was to read God’s Word and meditate on the truths he found therein.
Parviz was a family man who loved spending time with family. He loved to eat, and Persian food was his first choice. He took pleasure in telling others about how Persian cuisine is superb and unforgettable. He also loved Persian music and treasured the time he spent with his sisters, listening to Persian “oldies.”
Preacher Parviz is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen Cole Ashoori; sons Reza (Nancy), Amir (Cathy) of California and Ramene (Sabrina) of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Nichole, Dana, Garret; Amir Ashoori II and Tayler Ashoori of California and Sydney, Charlotte and Max Ashoori of Myrtle Beach; great-granddaughter Isabella, of California; sisters Farzanneh Sharifi (Shamim) and Fattaneh Fagan (Bill) of Marlboro, Massachusetts; special in-laws Marion and Wanda Bellamy, of Myrtle Beach, Robert Knight and Barbara St. Louis of California, Joe Cole, Elton and Barbara Cole of Oregon and Janie Perlenfein of Tennessee; countless nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Parviz was preceded in death by parents Habibolah Ashoori and Molook Moavenian and three younger brothers.
Parviz was born in Ghoochan, Iran, on Feb. 8, 1939. He came to America in 1967 to attend college in California.
He married Ellen Cole in 1968 and they raised three sons in California.
Parviz retired from General Motors in Santa Fe Springs, California, after 25 years then moved to Myrtle Beach. He worked for Walmart in North Myrtle Beach and retired after 14 years.
In 1980, Parviz was ordained as a Free Will Baptist minister. He preached in various Free Will Baptist churches in California, as well as North and South Carolina, preaching revivals and filling in for other ministers.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral service was graveside at White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church on May 23.
The family requests that memorials be made to the White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church benevolence fund, 4010 Highway 65, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
