The Rev. Jimmy Austin Bell
A funeral service for the Rev. Jimmy Austin Bell, 71, will be held Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow in Bayboro Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Bell passed away Jan. 4 in McLeod Loris surrounded by his loving family.
Born Aug. 29, 1951 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Richard I. Manning Bell and Flora Marie Elvis Bell.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathy Ulmer Bell; siblings, Bertha Jane Bell, Richard Bell and Barbara Ann Collins.
Jimmy was a devoted, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Jimmy loved his wife and missed her very much. He loved fishing and hunting, and he had a heart of gold. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spreading the Gospel with everyone he met.
Mr. Bell always was willing to help anyone in need. He was retired from Horry County, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for several years. He served as pastor of Adrian Freewill Baptist Church for more than ten years and Pine View Baptist Church for thirteen years.
Jimmy is survived by his son, Ricky E. Bell (Alyson); his daughter, Julia Bell Richardson; two brothers, the Rev. Larry O Bell (Evelyn) and James M. Bell; two sisters, Tracy Holmes (Rev. Fred), and Rhonda Brinson (Gary); five grandchildren, Hunter Brown, Jasper Bell, Austin Bell, Emma Richardson and Richard I. Manning Bell, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family, friends and church members, who will miss him dearly.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Watson Funeral Services.
The family will be receiving friends at his home all other times.
The family request in lieu of flowers please consider making memorials to: Adrian Freewill Baptist Church: 4553 Adrian Hwy Conway, SC 29526 or
The Gideons International: P.O. Box 98, Aynor, SC 29511 or his children.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US 378, Conway is serving the family.
