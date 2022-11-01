The Rev. Jesse Eugene Gardner
A graveside service for the Rev. Jesse Eugene “Gene” Gardner, 94, will be held Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in Oakey Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Enzor and the Rev. Darrin Hardwick officiating.
Mr. Gardner passed away Nov. 1 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Nov. 24, 1927 in Conway, he was a son of the late William A. and Gussie Jordan Gardner.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of sixty-four years, Mildred Jordan Gardner; brothers, Earl Gardner, Glen Gardner, Billy Gardner and Paul Gardner; and grandson, Jesse Eugene Gardner III.
Mr. Gardner is survived by his children, Jesse Eugene “Jerry” Gardner Jr. (Glenda), Roderick Gardner (Pasti) and Janice Gardner Cutts (Edward); brother, McRoy Gardner (Julia): five grandchildren, Mary Ellen Cutts, Kelly Cutts Langston (Chris), Jennifer Gardner Woodring (Tim), Amber Gardner Alsdorf (Will) and April Gardner Wheeler (Mike): eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Gardner, Prestin Woodring, Gavin Alsdorf, Canaan Alsdorf, Jayson Wheeler, Sarah Wheeler, Sarah-Ellen Langston and Carson Langston: two great-great-grandchildren, Beckham Woodring and Nova Smith.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gideons International, P.O. Box 98, Aynor, SC 29511.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
