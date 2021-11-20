The Rev. James Patterson Dickson

Graveside services for the Rev. James Patterson Dickson, 84,

will be held Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in Gerrald-Stephens Cemetery with the Rev. Bruce Adams and the Rev. Dale Willoughby officiating. The Rev. Dickson passed away Nov. 19 in Conway Manor following a long illness.

Born June 14, 1937 in Lake City, he grew up in Conway.

He was the son of the late James Patterson Dickson and the late Kathleen Roberts Dickson.

The Rev. Dickson served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Navy where he served on the U.S.S. Conway. He always had a passion for flying and owned his own aviation school where he shared his knowledge with his many student pilots. He was a devoted servant to his community working as a Presbyterian minister until his retirement.

He will be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and all whose lives he has blessed.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Shelby Floyd Dickson; one son, George Dickson and his wife Emily of Signal Mountain, Tenn.; daughter, Patricia White of Texas; stepdaughter, Robin Poston and her husband Jim of Murrells Inlet; five grandchildren, Matthew, Zachary, Bryanna, Jarred and James; and a brother-in-law, Doug Allen.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Dickson was predeceased by his sister, Jeannie Allen.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until time of services at the cemetery.

Please sign Mr. Dickson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.