The Rev. Gene Norris
Funeral services for the Rev. Gene Norris, 91, will be held Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill McCown, the Rev. Ken Nelson and the Rev. Smoke Kanipe officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
passed away Aug. 20, surrounded by his family.
Born Dec. 13, 1931 in Conway, he was the son of the late Mack and Vera Carter Norris. Mr. Norris was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was an avid fan and a graduate of Clemson University and Duke Divinity School.
Mr. Norris was a retired South Carolina United Methodist minister. He enjoyed tennis, reading and playing bridge. He was very charitable and was very active in social justice issues.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Fowler Norris; three children, Gene Austin Norris Jr. (Michelle), Gina Norris Fennell (Peter) and Maria Norris Davis (Ray); five grandchildren, Grace Fennell, Caleb Fennell, Jake Davis, Hope Norris and Stella Davis; two sisters, Patsy Norris Buck and Marlyn Norris Myers; and his sister-in-law, Hilda Suggs.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Norris’ memory to Epworth Children’s Home, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205 or Trinity United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 198 Long Ave., Conway, South Carolina 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
