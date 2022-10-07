The Rev. Dr. Ernest Melvin Lundy Jr.
LORIS-Memorial services for the Rev. Dr. Ernest Melvin Lundy Jr., 79, will be held Oct. 12 at noon at Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Brandon Richardson and the Rev. James Burgess officiating. Committal services with military honors will be held in Florence National Cemetery at a later date.
Rev. Lundy passed away Oct. 6 in McLeod Loris Hospital following an illness.
Born Nov. 9, 1942, in Mobile, Ala., he was the son of the late Ernest Melvin Lundy Sr. and the late Adele Uptagrafft Lundy. Rev. Lundy served his country with courage, honor and distinction as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After the Navy, he dedicated his life to serving his Lord and Savior as a Baptist minister working at numerous churches including Beacon Baptist Church in Socastee. He was currently a member at Dogwood Hill Baptist Church in Loris.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Plyler Lundy; son, Rick Lundy and his wife Kristen of North Myrtle Beach; two daughters, Jenny Lynn Lundy and Leah Lundy Lewis and her husband Tim, all of Little River; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Elaine Coutier and her husband Walt of Concord, N.C.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Wednesday at Hardwick Funeral Home. The family requests that memorials be made to Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Rev. Lundy’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
