The Rev. Charles Wayne Revisky
Funeral services for the Rev. Charles Wayne Revisky, 76, will be held March 25 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home Chapel in Conway with the Rev. Dr. Glenn Stanley, the Rev. Dr. Johnny Hunt, the Rev. Chip Hannah and the Rev. Jim Dona officiating. He will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Revisky entered into Heaven’s portal March 21 with his loving family by his side.
Born Aug. 8, 1946, he was a son of Charles and Margaret Revisky.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail Lawter Revisky; his son, Josh Revisky (Allison); daughter, Jessica Bryan (Corey); and three precious grandchildren, Maddie Johnson, Mollie Johnson and Claire Bryan.
Mr. Revisky was a Vietnam veteran, and a Baptist minister for 46 years having served churches in North and South Carolina.
Presently, he was the pastor of Nichols Baptist Church in Nichols.
He was a graduate of Gardner Webb University and Erskine Theological Seminary.
Visitation will be held March 25 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Nichols Baptist Church, P.O. Box 148, Nichols, SC or to the Fisher House of Charleston, SC, 150 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC 29401.
Please sign the guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
