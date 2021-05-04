Lawrence W. "Larry" McPhee
A Celebration of Life for Lawrence W. “Larry” McPhee, 89, will be held May 6 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway.
Mr. McPhee passed away April 27 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Born in East Rochester, N.Y., he was a son of the late Andrew Allen and Lily Dudley McPhee. He was a member of the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean War. He was a teacher in the Rochester City School district in Rochester, N.Y., for 30 years until his retirement.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Spaulding; grandson, Ryan McPhee; son-in-law, Kelly Bramlett; and five siblings.
Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Marcia McPhee; daughter, Debra Bramlett; son, Richard (Jill) McPhee; and granddaughter, Shannon McPhee. He loved his friends, family and especially his grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Homewatch CareGivers and McLeod Hospice for their loving care of Larry during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, c/o McLeod Foundation, 555 E. Cheves St., Suite 150, P.O. Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502 in Larry's Memory, or to Camp Good Days and Special Times, P.O. Box 665, 1332 Pittsford-Mendon Road, Mendon, N.Y. 14506, in memory of Larry McPhee for the Ryan McPhee Fund.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
