Dwayne Paul King
A Celebration of Life for Dwayne Paul King, 52, will be held July 19 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach. Pastor Rick Byerly will be officiating the service.
Mr. King of Myrtle Beach passed away July 5 in Conway Medical Center with his family near his side.
Dwayne was born in Greensboro, N.C., to Paul King and the late Fannie King Beard.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie; grandparents, James Fred King and Luettie Maggie King; Mildred and Grandpa Lunsford; uncle, James King; and aunts, Linda, Thelma Ann and Gloria Lunsford.
Dwayne is survived by his father, Paul; stepmother, Lucy King; his sister, Carroll and her husband (Dwayne) Brooks; and his brother, Brian and his fiance Jessi Whitt.
Also left to cherish his memory are many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family requests that people who attend the service wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Sound & Light Engineering Foundation and also the Freedom Baptist Church, located at 2077 Asheboro School Road, Asheboro N.C., 27203.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is in charge of arrangements.
