Lillian Lemak Durst

LORIS-A funeral mass for Lillian Lemak Durst, 94, will be held Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. in the Catholic Church of the Resurrection in Loris with Father Rick LaBrecque officiating. Committal services will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Durst passed away Nov. 27 in Wilmington, N.C., following an illness.

Born July 19, 1927 in New Brunswick, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Anthony Lemak Sr., and the late Veronica Bodnar Lemak. Early in her life, her family moved back to Romania. The hardships she endured and survived during World War II in Europe formed her character and was evident in the helpfulness to all those around her.

After the war, the family returned to New Jersey and ultimately moved to Loris in 1976. She was a true family lady who placed great value on spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family.

As a devout Catholic she regularly attended the Catholic Church of the Resurrection, where she was a founding member. She found great joy in tending her many flower gardens and potted plantings where she could put her true green thumb to use. She also shared her love of traditional Hungarian cuisine from her early years with her family and friends through her preparation and enjoyment of many dishes and desserts. Mrs. Durst had an extremely close-knit group of friends with whom she shared many meals and quality time. She was a true friend who filled the lives of those around her with laughter. She will be tremendously missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Survivors include her son, Mark Durst of Loris; daughter, Lillian Durst Gerald and her husband Kim of Wilmington, N.C.; four loving grandchildren, Tiffany Durst, Tommy Durst, Alex Gerald and Zack Gerald; and brother, Zoltan Lemak of Princeton, N.J.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Durst was predeceased by her husband, Stephen John Durst Sr.; a son, Stephen “Steve” John Durst Jr.; and three brothers, Arthur Lemak, Anthony Lemak and Oscar Lemak.