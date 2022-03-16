William “Bill” Harrison Bartholomew
William “Bill” Harrison Bartholomew, 84, passed away March 15 at his residence in Conway.
Bill was born in Leighton, Pa., Jan. 2, 1938. His childhood was spent in Plainfield, N.J., where he met and married his wife Judy in 1965.
He raised his family in Howell, N.J., while working in management at the Two Guys store for almost 30 years. Bill retired with his wife to Conway in 1995 where he enjoyed his free time playing golf, fishing, playing pool and classic cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, of 56 years; daughters, Tracy Casey (Calvin) of South Carolina and Carol McDonald (Patrick) of New Jersey; grandchildren, Tiffany Parlier (Hunter), Justin Bartholomew, Shane McDonald and Andrew McDonald; and sister, Gail DuQuesnay of Florida.
An intimate family ceremony will be held at Bill’s favorite local golf course where they will spread his ashes.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Lung Association.
