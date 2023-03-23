Terry l. Johnson
Terry l. Johnson, 57, passed away March 22 in McLeod Hospice in Florence.
Born Dec. 9, 1965, he was a son of the late William M. and Laureen Lofstrom Johnson. He was a US Navy veteran and had worked in advertising with LHWH Advertising and PR for the past 20 years.
Terry was a fantastic artist and creator. He was a humble man with a gentle soul always worrying about others before himself.
Terry is survived by one son, Conner; two daughters, Mikayla Sanders (David) and Hannah Johnson Gill (Justin); two grandchildren, Leona Johnson and Brantlee Sanders; one brother, Jeff Johnson; and one sister, Karin Johnson.
No services are planned at this time.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. The Johnson family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.