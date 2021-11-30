Terry Vaught Cates

Terry Vaught Cates, 71, passed away Nov. 25 in Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet bound for Paradise.

Terry was born in Conway on July 21, 1950 to the late Billy Ken Vaught Sr. and Nada Smith Vaught. She was employed at the family-owned restaurant, Inlet View restaurant for more than 30 years until her retirement.

Terry loved to travel, and go out to dinner with family and friends. She will be most remembered by her family and friends as a loving and caring person, a great mom and a friend to all.

Terry is survived by her daughter, Crystal Bosarge (David); two grandchildren, Scarlett Carnley and Rosswell Bosarge of Empire, La.; two sisters, Joan (Charles) Howard and Crystal Reid; three nieces, Katie Vaught Burroughs (Ezra) whom she thought of as her own daughter, and Cameron Reid and Keri Reid; one nephew, William "Kenny" Vaught, whom she thought of as her own son; and one great-nephew, Bryson of Murrells Inlet.

Terry was preceded in death by a son, E. Rosswell "Ross" Johnson; and a brother, Billy "Ken" Vaught Jr.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory in Myrtle Beach.