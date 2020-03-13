PAWLEYS ISLAND—Terrance R. Rivinius, 88, died March 5.
Born in Jamaica, New York, he was a son of the late Robert and Theresa Rivinius.
He was a career U.S. Navy mechanical engineer who retired honorably, serving during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include wife Dolores; sons Ralph Rivinius of Temecula, California, and John Rivinius of Pawleys Island; daughters Jean Rivinius-Lea (Scott) of Rockaway, New Jersey, and Roberta Rivinius-Pizzo (Andre) of Randolph, New Jersey, and granddaughter Katie Prause.
There will be no local service. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.