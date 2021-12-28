Teresa Rene “Angel” McCormick
Teresa Rene “Angel” McCormick, 63, of Little River got her wings Dec. 11 at her home with her family by her side.
Teresa was born Nov. 24, 1958 in Chester to the late Jack Kin McCormick Sr. and Helen Clara Faulkenberry McCormick McIntyre.
She was previously employed as an electrician with H.R. Allen Construction. She was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Brooksville.
Teresa enjoyed long walks on the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She had a great loving passion for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved riding motorcycles.
In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her two brothers, Thomas “Tommy” H. McCormick Sr. and Jack Kin "Puddin" McCormick Jr. of Great Falls.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband and soulmate, David W. "Mojo" Mullen Jr. of Little River; one daughter, Stacey R. Ferguson (Phil) of Salley; a son, David R. “DJ” Pelfrey Jr. of Lancaster; a stepson, David W. Mullen III (Julie) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; one sister, Geraldine M. Wilson of Great Falls; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Teresa will be held privately with her family.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
