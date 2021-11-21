Teresa Hardee West

Funeral services for Teresa “Terri” Hardee West, 69, will be held Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in Evergreen FWB Church with the Rev. David Stevens and Thad Jacobs officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.

Mrs. West passed away Nov. 20 in Conway Medical Center.

Born Oct. 20, 1952 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Audie Otto and Mary Elizabeth Paul Hardee.

She was also predeceased by her son, Monté Vaught; and her aunt, Ruby Hardee Blanton.

Terri was a loving Ma and a wonderful and loving wife. She enjoyed painting rocks, working in her yard, cooking and shopping. She was very active in her church and loved the Lord with all her heart. If she had one wish it would be for people to get saved. To know her was to love her. She was larger than life and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. West is survived by her husband of 22 years, Halbert West; children, Mary Ellen Vaught, Debbie Harris (Jay Bird), Becky Graham (Robby), Yvonne West and Wesley West (Kristi); brother, Tony Hardee; aunts, Betty Stanley, Lilliemae Blanton and Flodia Hardee; uncle, John Harrelson; special nephew, Shane Hardee (Jessica); special great-nephew, Keaton Hardee; special cousins, Sue and Marenda Royals; 10 grandchildren; 15, great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.