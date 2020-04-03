CONWAY—Teresa Gail McGee, 56, passed away on March 21 at home with her family by her side.
Teresa was born in Franklin, Virginia, a daughter of the late Edward Lewis and Wanda Patrick Rice.
Teresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She loved to go to the woods camping and hiking. She loved music and singing and was very independent and strong.
She was very strong in her faith and was a member of Fountain of Life Ministries.
Teresa was predeceased by brother Kenneth Lee Rice and sisters, Peggy Lynn Rice and Lorie Rice.
Surviving are her husband of 29 years and the love of her life, Joe McGee; children Johnnie Ray Pentecost (Amber) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Sissy Gail Dzur (Colin) of Conway and Lorie Kaye McGee and grandchildren Austin and Lily Pentecost, Kantyn Greigh Causey and Alexander James Dzur.
The family truly regrets that due to the coronavirus and CDC regulations, the funeral service was private.
Please keep the family in your prayers.
Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Teresa’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
