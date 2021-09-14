James L. “Teny” Larrimore
A graveside service for James L. “Teny” Larrimore, 59, will be held Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. in Old Neck Cemetery.
Mr. Larrimore passed away Sept. 13 in McLeod Medical Center in Florence.
Born July 6, 1962 in Conway, he was a son of the late Leverne “Buddy” Larrimore and Mary Eunice Martin Larrimore.
Teny was a loving son, brother and friend to all. He enjoyed keeping the house and watching television.
Mr. Larrimore is survived by brothers, John Glenn Larrimore, Earl “Bo” Larrimore (Vicki) and Kenneth Lynnwood Larrimore; sister, Doris Lee Larrimore; and a great-niece whom he helped raise, AnaLisa Larrimore; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
