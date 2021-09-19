Ruth Pettit Rogers
LORIS-Graveside services for Telitha Ruth Pettit Rogers, 94, will be held Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. in Twin City Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dr. Louis Venable and the Rev. J.R. Matthews officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Twin City Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Rogers passed away Sept. 16 at her home in Loris. Born in Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late T. Bryant Pettit and the late Goulia Crocker Pettit.
She graduated from Winthrop College, was a longtime member of Loris First Baptist Church, and a dedicated educator at Loris High School until her retirement.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice Rogers Flake and her husband Joe of Peachtree Corners, Ga.; two grandchildren, Eric Flake of Peachtree Corners, Ga.,, and David Flake of Tacoma, Wash.; sister, Mildred Ragan of Spartanburg; and sister-in-law, Joyce Pettit of Spartanburg.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rogers was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence “Shep” Rogers Sr.; son, Lawrence “Larry” Rogers Jr.; two brothers, Bryant and Ralph Pettit; and sister, Emily Bearden.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Bernice Bell for her compassionate care for the past five years.
Memorials may be made to Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris, SC 29569 or Crescent Hospice, 1370 Browning Road, Ste. 120, Columbia, SC 29210.
Please sign Mrs. Rogers’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
