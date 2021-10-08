Teddy R. Suggs

LORIS-Funeral services for Teddy R. Suggs, 67, will be held Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. in Cane Branch Baptist Church with Pastor Jon Johnson officiating. Committal services will follow in Cane Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at Cane Branch Baptist Church or any other time at his son Derrick Suggs’ home.

Mr. Suggs passed away Oct. 5 at MUSC in Charleston following an illness. Born July 15, 1954 in Loris, he was the son of the late Leton Rochelle Suggs and the late Lena Bell Suggs.

Mr. Suggs was a retired farmer and carpenter and a lifelong member of Cane Branch Baptist Church. In his personal life he truly loved his family as well as spending time on his tractor and with his beloved toy poodle, “Kallie”.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Phillips Suggs of the home; two sons, Randall Derrick Suggs and his wife Amanda and Kevin Cole Suggs and his fiancé Rebecca of Loris; a daughter, Daina Suggs of Loris; three grandchildren, Randall Walker Suggs, Jeffery Mason Suggs and Riverlynn Michelle Suggs; one brother, Jimmy Suggs and his wife Peggy of Elgin; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Suggs was predeceased by one brother, Lonzie Leton Suggs; and his sister, Patsy Woodson.

The family requests that memorials be made to The American Cancer Society, 950 48th Avenue N., Ste. 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

