Ted Hutson Lupo
LORIS-Graveside services with military honors for Ted Hutson Lupo, 90, will be held Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. in Green Sea Cemetery. Pastor Charles Brust will officiate the services.
Mr. Lupo passed away Dec. 26 in Myrtle Beach.
Born Sept. 25, 1931 in Green Sea, he was a son of the late Cornie A. Lupo Sr. and the late Mollie Rouse Lupo. Mr. Lupo served his country with courage and honor in the U.S. Air Force for nine years. After his military service he worked as a truck driver until his retirement and was a member of Green Sea Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Ray Lupo and his wife Vickie of Green Sea; grandson, Justin Ray Lupo and his wife Teale of Little River; two sisters, Beth Squires of Aynor and Grace Floyd of Niceville, Fla.; special nephew, Walt Lupo; two special nieces, Wanda Squires and Chelsea Jordan; and many extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lupo was predeceased by his four brothers, Wyman Lupo, Eugene Lupo, Tom Lupo and Cornie Lupo Jr.; and two sisters, Lavenia Hucks and Lucille Hunsucker.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Green Sea Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be made to Green Sea Baptist Church, P.O. Box 125, Green Sea, SC 29545. Please sign Mr. Lupo’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
