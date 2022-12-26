Tara Michelle Pierce
MYRTLE BEACH-A memorial service to celebrate the life and memory of Tara Michelle Pierce, 49, was held Dec. 20 in the Murrells Inlet Community Center, 4462 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.
Tara passed away at her home Dec. 11 following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 6, 1973 in Conway, she was the daughter of Oliver Gary Pierce and Leveta Ammons Pierce. Tara graduated from Socastee High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State University.
She worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield for almost 20 years. Tara participated in 5k runs and enjoyed spending time at the beach. She had a special love for all animals, but especially Great Danes and “Weiner” dogs.
Tara loved seafood, especially oysters. She was loved by all her friends and family who knew her. Tara had a beloved and amazing set of friends and family in her life. She was a hardworking woman that would always tell you how it is.
Survivors include her cherished daughter, Madeline; her parents; and her brother, Jonathan Pierce and his wife Rae.
Tara was predeceased by her brother, Robert Pierce; her paternal grandparents, Oliver and Henrietta Pierce; and her maternal grandparents, Mendel and Lois Ammons.
Memorial donations may be made to the Myrtle Beach Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or via their website,
https://www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.