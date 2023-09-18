Tammy Marie Conner
Tammy Marie Conner, 55, passed away Sept. 15 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 29, 1967 in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late Richard Lee and Jackie Pittman Holshouser.
Tammy was a loving mother, sister, friend and fiancé. She loved art, getting tattoos and wearing jewelry. An avid outdoors person with a green thumb, she loved working in her yard and planting flowers.
Ms. Conner is survived by her children, Michael Ray Thorne and Amber Marie Holshouser; siblings, Richard Lee Holshouser Jr. (Joy), Patti H. Buffkin (Charles) and Pamela Kay Deason (Mike); fiancé, Johnny Faulks, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
There are no services planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.