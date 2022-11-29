Tammy Marcum
Funeral services for Tammy Marcum, 50, of Loris will be held Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. David Watts officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Tammy passed away Nov. 28 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
The daughter of Bessie Holt and the late Joe Blanchard, Mrs. Marcum was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she loved worshiping the Lord with all her heart.
She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother and NaNa. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved her two yorkies.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Homer D. Marcum; two sons, Michael Marcum and Jonathan Marcum (Anna); one daughter, Joanna Arias (Oscar); one granddaughter, Ella Arias; two brothers, Joey Blanchard and Richard Barnett; and one sister, Crystal Hill.
The family will receive friends following the services in the church fellowship hall. Please visit online registry at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com and leave a memory for the family.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.