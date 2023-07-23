Tammy Lewis
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Tammy Lewis, 63, were held July 23 in Myrtle Beach Christian Church with the Rev. Danny Banks, the Rev. Matthew Smith, the Rev. Lee Brown and the Rev. Roy Luther officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Ms. Lewis, of Forestbrook Road, passed away July 20.
Born March 8, 1960 in Myrtle Beach, Tammy was a daughter of Jean Lewis King and the late Heyward King.
She was a member of Myrtle Beach Christian Church and retired from the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. Tammy was a 1978 graduate of Socastee High School and graduated from Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
She was predeceased by her father, Heyward King; and her grandparents, Alton Lewis, Gussie Johnson Lewis, Gertie Causey King and Ward King.
Surviving are her mother, Jean Lewis King of Myrtle Beach; one son, Devin Lewis of Myrtle Beach; one brother, Dwayne “Shorty” King of Myrtle Beach; and her special friend, Joe Johnson.
Memorials may be sent to Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.