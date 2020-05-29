MYRTLE BEACH—Terry Rex “T. Rex” Pritchard, 70, passed away May 23 unexpectedly in his home.
T.Rex was born June 2, 1949, in Dover, Ohio, to Henry Rex and Shirley (Sherrets) Pritchard.
He graduated from Dover High School and later attended Stark State College and Kent State University.
Terry owned and operated a trucking company for 10 years then went on to work for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 15 years. He retired to Myrtle Beach in 2010 to spend more time doing what he enjoyed most.
T.Rex was an avid lifetime motorcycle rider. He traveled coast to coast on his Harley Davidson and spent many years attending Myrtle Beach bike rallies. T.Rex shared his passion by teaching his children to ride and taking his wife and grandchildren for motorcycle rides.
He was a member of the Surfside Moose Lodge 2352 and a lifetime HOG member. He enjoyed working on his motorcycles. He was very skilled and could build or repair anything.
T.Rex is survived by wife Barbara; sister Susan; sons Gibb and Ty; daughter Amanda,; seven grandchildren and many friends who loved him.
He was preceded in death by parents Henry and Shirley and sister Patricia.
Visitation will be held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, Murrells Inlet, Friday, May 29, from 1-3 p.m.
Please make memorial contributions to your favorite charity.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is serving the family.
