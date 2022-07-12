Sylvia Johnston Furlough
Funeral services for Sylvia Johnston Furlough, 87, will be held July 14 at 11 a.m. in Toddville Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Mrs. Furlough passed away July 11, surrounded by her family.
Born July 15, 1934 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Gary and Effie Mae Mathis Johnston. Mrs. Furlough was an avid Christian. She loved reading her Bible and teaching her family all about Jesus so they could all be together again one day.
Mrs. Furlough loved flowers and enjoyed gardening and going to the beach.
Mrs. Furlough was a homemaker where she spent her time raising seven children and taking care of her home. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Furlough was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Julius Marvin Furlough; three children, Debbie Hansen, Patricia Furlough and Charles Furlough; and two siblings, Wilma Johnston and Howard “Poo” Johnston.
Surviving are four daughters, Sandy Franks (Harry), Cynthia Franks (Jerome), Angie Alford (Chris) and Jenny Cooper (Johnny); eleven grandchildren, Donald James “D.J” Hansen (Diana), Katie Hansen, Joanne Haynes (Kevin), Bakur Babutsidze, Josie Furlough, Ryan Malone, Brittany Catlett (James), Holly Lengel (Kyle), Kayla Hardwick (Kirk), Christa Alford, Ben Cooper (Ashley); and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
