Sylvia Claire Thompson
Graveside services for Sylvia Claire Thompson, 72, will be held Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. in Souls Chapel Cemetery in Gresham with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating.
Ms. Thompson passed away Jan. 14.
Born Nov. 8, 1950 in Columbia, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Lt. Col. Evander Hearl Thompson and Claire Oliver Thompson. Ms. Thompson was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway where she was a member of the Women of the Well Sunday school class and UMW. She was also a member of Friends of the Library.
Ms. Thompson was a graduate of Incarte Word College of San Antonio, Texas.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her stepmother, Myrtis Timbes Thompson; a brother, Van Thompson; and a stepsister, Amy Lovelle Jenkins.
Surviving are her stepsister, Marsha Timbes Sands of Glennsville, Ga.; two stepbrothers, Charles A. Timbes Jr. of Conway and Larry C. Timbes of Lexington; many nieces and nephews and other extended family; and a special niece and nephew, Lynn and Jimmy Hammond.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Conway, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
