Sylvia Anne Lawson

A public viewing for the friends of Sylvia Anne Lawson, 78, will be held May 15 from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow the viewing beginning at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Donnie Graham and the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Lawson, wife of Arnold H. Lawson, passed away May 6 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born Sept. 11, 1943 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Walter Chester and Jessamine Holmes Hooks.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lawson was predeceased by one sister, Betsy Wayne Hooks.

She has been a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She retired from the Horry County Master in Equity Office. Mrs. Lawson will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of the home, Arnold H. Lawson; one son, Chris Lawson (Kim); one daughter, Dawne Hyman (Gary); five grandchildren, Owen Barnhill, Landon Lawson (Taylor), Connor Lawson (Shantley), Hunter Hyman (Katie) and Madelyn Hyman; and a very special friend, Diane Singleton.

Memorials can be made in Mrs. Lawson’s memory to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2453 Brunson Spring Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is handing the arrangements. Call (843) 358-5800.