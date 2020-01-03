MYRTLE BEACH—Suzanne Weldon, 71, passed away, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
She was born Aug. 25, 1948, in Anderson, a daughter of the late Robert Wesley and Aldene Burriss Grantham.
Suzanne was a middle school teacher for 32 years who loved her dog Crisco and reading.
Survivors include Robert Wilson (Wil) Weldon and granddaughter Juliana Rose Weldon, both of Myrtle Beach, and sister, Bobbi McLees (Mike) of Anderson.
Memorials may be made in Suzanne’s memory in lieu of flowers to Gene’s Dream Foundation, C/O 6532 Valene Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home has the honor of handling the arrangements for the Weldon family.
