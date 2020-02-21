MYRTLE BEACH—Suzanne Charlotte Noonan, 47, passed away Feb. 11 at her residence.
Suzanne was born in Somerville, New Jersey, a daughter of Clark Northrup Noonan and Gayle Charlotte Noonan.
She enjoyed music, coffee, sunrises and taking pictures. Suzanne especially loved her children and her dog.
Survivors, in addition to her parents of Myrtle Beach, include daughters Jaimie Katherine Creveling and Kelly Suzanne Creveling, both of Myrtle Beach; brother Scott Clark Noonan of Bridgewater, New Jersey; niece Rhianna Noonan of Bridgewater; former husband and lifelong friend William Creveling of Conway and her loving dog Jake.
The family received friends Feb. 16 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel, was serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.