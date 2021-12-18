Susie Wilson Roberts
Funeral services for Susie Wilson Roberts, 74, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamey Collins and the Rev. Robbin King officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mrs. Roberts, wife of Richard "Doug" Roberts, passed away Dec. 17 at her residence following an illness.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late John Talbert and Julia Todd Wilson. She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church where she served as Vacation Bible School secretary for many years.
Mrs. Roberts was a volunteer with Children's Evangelism Fellowship. Prior to retirement, she was employed with South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation. She was a member and former president of Professional Secretaries International.
Mrs. Roberts was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Johnson; and an infant brother.
Surviving in addition to her husband of Conway are one daughter, Sherri Roberts Sellers (Gregory) of Conway; one grandson, Dylan Wade Duncan; one brother, John T. "Pete" Wilson Jr. (Cheryl) of Magnolia, Ark.; and one brother, Johnnie Mae Newell of Conway.
The family will receive friends in Jamestown Baptist Church from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to ProMedica Hospice, 2050 Corporate Centre Dr., Unit 220, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.