Susan Ray Anderson
Funeral services for Susan Ray Anderson, 67, were held Aug. 30 in Langston Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bruce Davenport. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.
Susan passed away Aug. 26 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital after battling cancer for several months.
Born in Conway, Susan was the daughter of the late Donald Kelly Ray and the late Brittie Todd Ray. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s in nursing and derived great joy in knowing that she was able to care for people. She loved traveling to the mountains, cruising, cooking, baking and spending time with her beloved dog, Boo Bear. She was an intense fan of Carolina Gamecock football and her favorite time of year was Christmas.
Susan’s soul was filled with the God given gift of music and she lovingly shared that gift with others. She began playing piano at age 9, and later the organ, and continued playing for the rest of her life. Susan was the pianist and organist at Langston Baptist Church for more than forty years, worshiping through music in the church many of her family were charter members of. Susan not only enjoyed playing music, but also loved listening to the music of Bill Gaither, Elvis and the Beatles.
Above all her accomplishments, she was most proud of her children, and her unbounding love for them was evident to everyone who knew her. Susan’s love for Shara and Jonathan was multiplied exponentially with the arrival of her granddaughter, Cali. “Grammy” was her crowning title and she made many wonderful memories with her in four short years.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Anderson; her children, Shara Anderson Prox and her husband Dale and Jonathan Anderson and his wife Allison; her precious granddaughter, Cali; her special cousins, who were close to her during her last months, Tony Cox and his wife Glenda, and Allan Ray and his wife Debbie; and many other extended family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 1500 L.D. Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
