MYRTLE BEACH—Susan J. Cooke, 70, wife of the late Jerry Cooke, passed away at MUSC Hospital on June 16 following a short illness.
Born in Fairmont, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Mollie (Conway) Jones.
A strong and determined woman, Susan had an infectious laugh which could get a whole room laughing. She was a long time employee of Coastal Federal Bank as the first woman senior vice president and remained in banking following the acquisition of Coastal Federal Bank by BBT.
After her banking career, she immersed herself in the education field. She utilized her financial expertise and was a founding administrator for Palm Charter High School.
Most of all, Susan loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her grandchildren endlessly.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by husband Jerry W. Cooke and brothers Jerry Jones and Bill Jones.
Surviving are daughters Donna Neeves (Ben) and Brandy Cooke (Kris Fulwood), both of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Tyler, Evan Neeves and Johann Fulwood and sister Patsy Baker (Tom) also survives.
Susan will privately be inurned with her husband at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
