MYRTLE BEACH—Susan G. Gudaitis, 60, died May 12 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Meriden, Connecticut, she was a daughter of the late Paul Erwin and Muriel Margaret Dorschied.
Susan was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Myrtle Beach, Edward Gudaitis; daughters Heather Brown of Myrtle Beach and Carissa Rindfleisch and husband Dennis of Plainville, Connecticut; grandsons Jacob, Cameron and Aiden; sisters Brenda and Paula; aunt Audrey; many cousins, nieces and nephews and special friends Doreen and Betty as well as too many old and new friends to name.
She was expecting her first granddaughter in October and she was very excited about it.
A memorial Mass was held May 21 at St. Michael Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. Washington, DC 20036-3604.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.