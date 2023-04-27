Susan E. Frye
Funeral services for Susan E. Frye, 39, will be held April 30 at 3 p.m. in Union United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Frye passed away April 25, surrounded by her family.
Born Nov. 3, 1983 in Florence, she was the daughter of Rodney Norris and the late Brenda C. Norris. Susan was a fighter who loved life and her family very much. She especially loved her pets, Spud, Smudge, Sweetie, and Storm.
Along with her mother, Susan was predeceased by two brothers, Stephen Norris and Matthew Norris; and her uncle, Reggie Norris.
Surviving are her husband of 16 years, Bryan Frye; a stepdaughter, Allison Scott; her father, Rodney Norris; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Webby and Debbie Frye; sister-in-law, Amber Frye Graham (Eric); special niece and nephew, Weberly and Stiles Graham; aunts, Sherrell Richardson, Janice Causey Sellers and Renee Elvis (Woody); her uncle, Rusty Norris (Rona); and her special friends and caregivers, Nikki Johnson and Donyell Watson.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening at the funeral home from 5 p.m.-7p.m.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
