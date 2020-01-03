MYRTLE BEACH—Stuart H. Worrell, 77, passed away Dec. 17 at Grand Strand Regional Center.
Born April 4, 1942, in Riverside, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Charles Harrison Worrell and Marion Louise Koch Worrell.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Barbara Worrell; sons Scott H. Worrell and Jeffrey J. Worrell and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held Dec. 23 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with Pastor Zahn officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 463, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
