Stuart Neal Edge
Stuart Neal Edge, 62, of the Hand community passed away suddenly from natural causes Aug. 22 at his home.
Stuart was born June 1, 1959 in Conway. He graduated from North Myrtle Beach High School in 1977 and attended Clemson University. He was employed as a produce associate at Wal-Mart at the time of his death and he was owner/operator of Edge Stables.
Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin E. Edge Jr. and Jean Johnson Edge.
He is survived by two brothers, Benjamin E. Edge III of Central and Christopher D. Edge of Lake Wylie; and a sister, Stephanie Edge Wise of Columbia.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Horry County chapter of the ASPCA, Waccamaw Animal Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1764, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
