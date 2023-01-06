Steven Kenneth Williamson
Steven Kenneth Williamson, 54, of Conway passed away Dec. 30, 2022.
Born Nov. 27, 1968 in Myrtle Beach, he was a son of the late Hershell and Marlene Williamson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lynda Willams; three brothers, Allen, Guy and Robert Williamson; and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Adalynn.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Williamson of Conway; brother, Thomas Carl Williamson; son, Brandon Williamson and his wife Honna; four grandchildren, Edward, Samuel, Sebastian and Abigail; and stepbrother, Brandon Lee Williamson.
Steven was an avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed collecting Dale Earnhardt memorabilia.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
For more information or to sign the online guestbook, visit www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843) 651-1440 of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.